The other day I was walking through the Farmers Market when a very familiar scent caught my attention. The tantalizing smell of fresh roasted green chilies. This recipe came to mind, so I immediately went over and bought a bag, shopped some other stalls, and headed for the kitchen.
Crispy chili rellenos stuffed with sweet corn and black beans with fresh salsa verde is a little more difficult, but well worth the effort. Let’s get cooking!
Salsa verde
• 12 medium Tomatillo
• ½ yellow onion – quartered
• 1 medium jalapeño — seeded
• 3 cloves whole garlic
• 2 Tablespoons salt
• 1 Tablespoon white vinegar
• 1 cup chopped green chili
• 1 Tablespoon honey
• 1 Tablespoon chopped cilantro
Place all the ingredients except for the cilantro and honey in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Bring it to a low boil and let it cook for about 10 minutes.
Next, we will place all the ingredients including the cilantro and honey into a food processor or a blender, reserving the boiling liquid, and blend smooth, adding the reserved water as needed until you have a nice consistency, you want it to not clump up or be runny. We will heat this up just prior to serving the relleno.
Chili relleno
• 12 roasted green chilies — peeled and seeded — leave the stem on
• 1 cup sweet corn — removed from the cob
• 1 can (15oz) black beans, drained and rinsed
• ½ cup pico de gallo
• 3 cups Jack cheese — shredded
• 1 cup medium yellow cheddar — shredded
• ½ tsp cumin
• ½ tsp smoked paprika
• ¾ tsp chili powder
Prepare the chilies by removing the charred skin, cut a slit along one side and carefully remove the seeds, try not to tear the chili. The best way to do this is under warm running water. Be sure to use a strainer basket on the sink drain, or you will end up with a huge mess. Mix all the other ingredients in a large bowl, and let it come to room temperature. Now the fun part.
Get a dry kitchen towel that you don’t mind throwing away, (because this will permanently stain a good towel) carefully dry the inside and the outside of the chilies. Form the cheese mix into long slender shapes, pressing firmly so they stick together. Lay a chili flat, drying the inside again, place your cheese shapes inside and roll up. This is the same method as used to roll sushi. It is easy to look up how to roll sushi on the internet.
You place the rolled up relleno inside the towel, wrapping the towel tightly around the relleno as you go. Gently roll the wrapped towel like you are rolling out a tube of dough. Remove the relleno from the towel and place on a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Repeat the process until you are out of cheese. Now we want to place the pan in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes to firm up the cheese. If you have room, placing them in a freezer is even better. You don’t want them to freeze, just firm up.
B
eer batter
• ½ cup all-purpose flour
• ½ corn starch
• 1 tsp salt
• 1 beer
Mix the dry ingredient in a large bowl with a whisk, slowly add the beer until it is just barely a paste, now you want to fold the remaining beer into the batter. When we say “fold” it means you want to gently turn over the batter so that you don’t pop the bubbles in the carbonation. The same process applies to whipped egg whites. This gives you a light and airy bater. The corn starch adds crunch. We are looking for a batter that coats the relleno, without dripping off, but not so thick that it needs applied with a putty knife-lol. If you need more liquid, I recommend a soda water- any brand will do- but use the lime flavored ones. Pro tip: I do not use IPA beers for batter, as the hops give an unpleasant bitter tone to your batter.
Now heat up oil in a deep pan or in a deep fat fryer. Batter the chilled relleno and fry to a nice golden brown, turning so that all sides are crisped up. Drain on a wire rack with paper towels underneath Now heat up the salsa verde in a pan, ladle over the chili relleno. This dish is great served with some refried beans, some rice, shredded lettuce, and diced tomato. Pop open one of the beers and enjoy!
