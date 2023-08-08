FOOD: For the heat of it

Hot pepper and cheese is potent — and tasty. (Ari LeVaux/ Special to the MDP)

Hot pepper and cheese bring out the best in each other. Every bite is a mouthful of drama. The impending heat sets the stage with a pungency you can smell before you bite.

Then comes the pain. When all seems lost, the cheese swoops in with its creaminess, neutralizing the menace. And just when you think the danger has passed, you take another bite, starting another cycle of tension and resolution that would make Shakespeare salivate.



