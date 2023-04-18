Roadside farm stands are making a comeback. They have been around forever, more common in some places than others. Growing up in New England I saw a lot of self-serve apple stands.

Today, however, some of the farm stands where I live are edging close to being one-stop shopping, with loaves of bread and balls of pizza dough — delivered to the farmstand by a local bakery — available for sale alongside the veggies, or home-baked zucchini bread.



