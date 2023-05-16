FOOD: Getting ready for Memorial Day

Summer unofficially starts with the arrival of Memorial Day at the end of May. Although it is a holiday designed to honor American military personnel who have died in various wars, it also serves double-duty as a chance to gather with friends and loved ones and enjoy the return of the warm-weather entertaining season.

Barbecues are the centerpieces of Memorial Day celebrations. It may have been awhile since the grill was fired up, so anyone can use a little refresher course in barbecue etiquette. Here are some tips for making the most of Memorial Day parties.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?