FOOD: Gumbo is fiery comfort food

As temperatures drop and the nights get longer, we all start looking to our favorite comfort foods to ward off the chill. A hearty stew, a fiery chili — hold on-wait a minute, how about combining the two! That’s right, it’s gumbo time!
One of my absolute favorite cities for pure food fun is New Orleans. A little mom and pop around one corner, an elegant 200 year old fine dinning establishment around the next. Food trucks and festivals, culinary shops and street vendors, a remarkable percent of the locals focus is on food.
One dish that you can find nearly anywhere is gumbo. Gumbo is the Louisiana version of “what we got-goes in the pot!” From poultry to pork, seafood to sausage, this stick to your ribs dish is a veritable smorgasbord in one tasty dish. While there are differences between Cajun and Creole (primarily the use of tomatoes) everyone has their own version and believe me — you can get in serious trouble by disrespecting someone’s gumbo!! The only solid constant is that you need the “trinity” — onion, celery, and bell peppers, and you need a good roux! For those folks who read my column, you know that I use roux in nearly every soup, and a lot of sauces. From white to blonde to brown- roux acts as both a thickening agent, as well as a flavoring.
While some of my recipes are easier, this one will stretch you a little more, so let’s get started!
Creole Gumbo
2 cups diced bell pepper
2 cups diced celery
2 cups diced white onion
2 cloves minced garlic
1-1/2 cup diced tomato (canned are fine)
12 ounces Andouille sausage- cut into ¼ inch slices
12 ounces diced ham
12 ounces peeled and deveined crawfish tails/ or 12 ounces shrimp
12 ounces grilled/roasted chicken- diced
½ cup butter-(1 stick)
1 cup flour
2 ounces vegetable oil
4 cups chicken stock
2 cups white wine
2 teaspoons gumbo file’ powder (pronounced FEE-LAY)
2 tablespoons creole seasoning (Tony Chachere’s is great)
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon Tabasco
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
(Optional — 2 cups okra-see note later on)
We are going to break this down into two parts because this recipe calls for a little more attention. When making the roux we will be cooking it to get the beautiful dark brown color that adds so much flavor to the gumbo. Since we don’t want to burn it, we will do the roux first.
Start by melting the stick of butter over medium heat in a larger skillet. We want to let the butter brown just a little but be careful not let it burn. Add the flour a little at a time. Whisk it constantly until all the flour is incorporated.
Now comes the part where you want to pay attention! Reduce the heat to low and let the roux cook. You will want to let it sit for a minute and then gently whisk it a little, sit then whisk it, sit then whisk. Soon your roux will develop a nice brown, slightly darker than peanut butter. Remove it from the heat and set it aside. A cooked roux will last for several days in the refrigerator.
Now on to the gumbo! Put the 2 ounces (or so) of the veggie oil in a medium stock pot over medium high heat and add the trinity (diced onion, celery, and bell pepper) and let it simmer, stirring frequently. Add the minced garlic and the andouille and let the sausage cook with the veggies for a couple minutes. Now you will add the shellfish, chicken, ham, and diced tomato. Let it simmer for a while. Keep stirring the entire time, so you don’t burn anything.
Now add the chicken stock and the wine, reduce the heat, and let it come to a low rolling boil for 10 to 15 minutes. As a side note, some of you may remember the legendary Justin Wilson “The Cajun Chef” I loved watching his show for many reasons, but one of my favorites was “a little wine for the recipe — a little wine for the cook- OOOOwhee!!” Funny stuff — “I guarantee!”
One difference between Cajun and Creole is the extra thickening agents they use. Cajun tends to use okra whereas creole tends toward file’(file’ is fine ground sassafras leaves).The reality is that the line has blurred over the centuries, so you will commonly find both in a batch. My family tends to not like the texture of okra so much, but you can add okra if you like it.
Now that our gumbo has been cooking for a bit, we will add all our remaining spices and begin adding our nice dark roux. Whisk in a little at time and make sure it breaks up and incorporates. Soon you will see the gumbo thicken up and darken. Keep on very low heat and let it simmer for another 10 to 15 minutes (and yes, keep stirring it!)
A big difference between gumbo and jambalaya is rice, jambalaya is a rice dish with sauce- gumbo is a stew with a little rice for body — a pretty fine distinction, but there ya go!
To serve, cook a small batch of white rice and put a little cup of it on the top of the bowl of gumbo. I will confess that I have found the 90-second pouch of jasmine rice available at the store to be a huge time saver, and for adding to the gumbo- it’s great. Just enough. This recipe freezes well, so leftovers can warm your hearts — and tongues — throughout the winter.
My daughter-in-law is an excellent baker and brings a crusty baguette over to have with the gumbo. A glass of the leftover white wine and the only thing missing is a spoon!
Dig in and let the Bon Temps Roulette.
Dave is a retired local chef whose family members are willing guinea pigs for his food adventures
