FOOD: How antioxidant-rich foods benefit your body

The antioxidants in fruits and vegetables have many benefits.

A nutritious diet is a vital component of a healthy lifestyle. Unfortunately, a popular misconception that characterizes healthy foods as lacking flavor can be hard to overcome. Thankfully, the notion that healthy foods are bland doesn’t hold water, and various antioxidant-rich foods are a testament to just how flavorful nutritious foods can be.

Pecans, blueberries, strawberries, kale, and beans are just a handful of the many flavorful foods that are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidant-rich foods benefit the body in myriad ways, and recognition of those benefits might compel more people to include these flavorful, nutritious foods in their diets.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?