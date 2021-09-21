Wine enthusiasts insist that nothing can make a meal more flavorful than a good wine. A great pairing of wine and food can make for a memorable meal that people can savor long after the last dish has made its way into the dishwasher.
It’s easy for novice wine drinkers to become intimidated when tasked with pairing wines. That’s especially the case when pairing wine with meat. No two cuts of meat are the same, which means a wine that pairs well with one cut may not pair as well with another.
The wine experts at Wine Folly (winefolly.com) note that leaner cuts of meat tend to pair well with lighter wines. For fans of richer, fattier cuts of meat, high tannin wines can cut through the fat and make for a flavorful pairing. If that isn’t specific enough to make pairing wine and meat less confusing, individuals can consider these pairing suggestions for popular cuts of meat.
Filet mignon
Filet mignon is among the most popular and expensive cuts of meat. The cost of filet mignon can make pairing it with wine even more intimidating. Wine Folly recommends pairing filet mignon with a Merlot or Merlot-based red blend, a Touriga Nacional or a Mencía. Each of these wines capably complements the subtle flavor of filet mignon and bring out its natural flavor.
New York strip steak
New York strip steak, sometimes referred to as shell steak or Kansas City strip, should come out tender when cooked correctly. The meat experts at Massachusetts-based Butcher Boy Market note that a Cabernet Sauvignon-New York strip pairing is a classic combination. Though red wines are often the recommended pairing with meat, Butcher Boy Market notes that white wine, and champagne in particular, pairs well with New York strip steak. Wine Folly also notes that reds like Blaufränkish, an Austrian red, and a blend of Grenache Syrah Mourvèdre (GSM) also pair very well with New York strips.
Rib-eye
An especially flavorful cut of steak, the rib-eye is favored by people who like a big cut of meat. Wine Folly notes that a Sonoma or Napa Valley Zinfandel pairs very well with grilled ribeyes. High tannin wines can cut through the fat of ribeyes, but Wine Folly also notes that wines such as an Amarone della Valpolicella or Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso that have a strong fruit flavor can pair well because they contrast the natural flavor of the ribeye.
Sirloin
Sirloin is a leaner cut of meat that can still taste great when grilled. Wine Folly recommends a range of reds and cooks can choose one based on how they’re seasoning the meat or which sauce they’re using. For example, a French Syrah pairs well with butter sauces. Wine Folly also notes that Spanish Tempranillo or Montepulciano d’Abruzzo pair well with sirloin.
The right wine can make cuts of meat like filet mignon, ribeye and sirloin taste even better.
