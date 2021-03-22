How about that snow? Seems like a lot of states are having crazy weather right now. I had hoped we were in the all-clear for spring, but Mother Nature had another plan. Did you know you can help Mother Nature by eating fewer animal products? The production of meat from animals consumes much more greenhouses gases than growing vegetables.
By eating more vegetables, and less meat, you can help conserve water; help preserve species extinction; combat world hunger; reduce air pollution and reduce energy production. In addition, research says, “Entertainment has played a central role in the public perception of vegan dietary choices; catalyzing a shift to heightened awareness of broader implications of diet.”
With celebrities such as Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Markle, Alicia Silverstone, and more endorsing a cruelty-free lifestyle, normal folks such as myself start to pay attention. Try these recipes. By making even one meal vegan, you can help save animals and preserve Mother Earth!
•••
What comes to mind when you think of family? Every one of us are family members and human beings, living on one home together — Earth. By making cruelty-free, animal-friendly meals, one provides so much more than food.
We must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy – for the planet, for the animals, and for ourselves. It sure isn’t easy, but one meal (or snack) at a time, you can help save species, save our environment, and restore our water supply.
Let’s start loving our world and ourselves with some TLC by baking my deliciously soft TL-double-C (The-Lovely-Chocolate-Chip) cookies. You don’t need any special ingredients for these cookies, but make sure the store-bought chocolate chips don’t contain dairy if you want this to be fully vegan.
