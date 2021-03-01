Italian cuisine is one of my faves. Growing up in New Jersey (don’t hold it against me), exposed me to a lot of Italian cooking. According to U.S. census data, New Jersey has about 1.45 million residents of Italian ancestry. The traditions and techniques of Italian cooking are hundreds of years old and have evolved over time.
Oven-baked pasta dishes have a history dating back to the Middle Ages and the Renaissance age, where it would be served at large, royal banquets.
Learning a new cuisine, such as Italian cooking, can seem daunting at first, but I have included some handy tips below to help! An excellent tomato sauce and a tasty ragu are definitely basics in a good Italian kitchen.
Bubbling baked ziti calls for … well, cooked ziti. Cooking pasta correctly is a well-honed skill, which can take years to master; luckily, I’ve done the work for you and can help. I invite you to use four cups of salted water per cup of dried pasta. You do not need to make the pasta water as salty as the ocean; you want about two tablespoons of kosher sea salt per four cups of water.
Cook the pasta al dente, which means “to the tooth,” for this recipe. Baked pasta dishes should have slightly undercooked pasta because the pasta finishes cooking in the oven. Finishing the pasta in the sauce is a key component of excellent Italian cooking. If one is not baking pasta to perfection, then one can use this method on the stove top.
I like to add al dente pasta to a deep saucepan, then toss with the sauce, and cook covered for a few minutes. This method infuses the pasta with the sauce, adding flavor, depth, and deliciousness. For this recipe, cook the ziti according to the package instructions, minus five minutes. Check out the full recipe below.
Ingredients:
•One onion, finely diced
•One bell pepper, any color, finely diced
•Four cloves of garlic, crushed
•One package of frozen vegan beef crumbles (Gardein, Beyond, and Impossible are good brands)
•One 24 oz. jar of pasta sauce (I like Rao’s homemade marinara)
•One package of 12-16 ounces dried pasta
•Two cups of vegan cruelty-and-lactation-free mozzarella shreds
•Olive oil, salt, pepper
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat 2 Tbsp. of the olive oil on low-medium heat until warm. Add the finely chopped onion, bell pepper, and crushed garlic. Cover and let cook five minutes, then add the vegan beef crumbles. Stir well and cook uncovered until the animal-free beef crumbles are cooked throughout and the veggies are lightly browned. Now, add the jar of pasta sauce and bring to a simmer.
Cover and turn to low heat for no more than 10 additional minutes. Voila, you have finished cooking the yummy bubbling sauce for this recipe!
Cook the pasta al dente, according to the above directions. Drain, but do not rinse the pasta. Using the olive oil, grease a 9-by-13 baking dish. Place the al dente cooked pasta in your baking dish, and cover with the yummy, veggie-rich tomato sauce. Stir lightly. Top with two cups of animal-friendly mozzarella shreds, then salt and pepper to taste. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes, uncover, and bake for 15 more minutes. Enjoy the bubbling baked ziti with a side salad or garlic bread.
