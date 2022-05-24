FOOD: Mango crab cakes give summer a New Orleans flair

As summer approaches (hopefully) and we start looking forward to sitting on the porch and enjoying a nice glass of wine, we also start looking for tasty food to go with it. A very easy, but very delicious recipe is for Mango crab cakes. I give full credit to my wife for her help in developing this one. My normal crab cake recipe is more of a New Orleans based, but this is a light and delicate alternative.
Mango crab cakes½ cup minced celery
½ cup minced sweet onion
½ cup minced red, yellow, and orange bell pepper
8 oz crab claw meat
½ cup diced mango
½ cup panko crumbs
½ cup seasoned breadcrumbs
1/8 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 egg
When preparing the ingredients for this, you want the vegetables cut into pieces about 1/8 inch- finely chopped. Find a smaller mango, the method I use is to slice along the side of the seed on both sides, then cut each piece into three parts. I then peel it by placing it skin side down and sliding my knife just above the skin. You can carefully peel the remaining fruit off the seed.
You can find cleaned crab claw meat in 8-ounce containers in the meat department. Be sure to get the claw meat and not the bulk crab meat — there are a lot fewer shell fragments.
Mix all the ingredients in a medium mixing bowl until it is able to form into balls.
Form into 2-inch balls and pat into patties about a half-inch thick. You want to avoid getting too thick or the center won’t cook, and too thin and they break apart.
Preheat vegetable or canola oil in a deep frying pan, place the cakes in and fry each side until browned. Remove them and place on a paper towel lined sheet pan to drain the excess oil.
I made a light aioli with Old Bay seasoning to serve them with. Just mix a half-cup mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon old bay, and 1/8 teaspoon of garlic powder.
Now, in order to challenge the more adventurous, I’m including a basic recipe for homemade mayonnaise. There are a lot of recipes on the internet, this one is from Alton Brown.
1 egg yolk
1/2 teaspoon fine salt
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
2 pinches sugar
2 teaspoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 cup oil, safflower, or corn
In a glass bowl, whisk together egg yolk and dry ingredients. Combine lemon juice and vinegar in a separate bowl then thoroughly whisk half into the yolk mixture. Start whisking briskly, then start adding the oil a few drops at a time until the liquid seems to thicken and lighten a bit.
Once you reach that point you can relax your arm a little (but just a little) and increase the oil flow to a constant thin stream. Once half of the oil is in add the rest of the lemon juice mixture. Continue whisking until all of the oil is incorporated. Leave at room temperature for one or two hours then refrigerate for up to one week.
Pro tip: If you have a smaller food processor, you can use it instead of hand-whipping.