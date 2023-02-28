FOOD: Many uses for the fabulous aquafaba

Bean water can be whisked like eggs. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the MDP)

Aquafaba, also known as the leftover liquid in a can of beans, is a nine year-old word based on Latin for “bean water.” When I hear the word aquafaba my mind reflexively thinks “fabulous water,” which is appropriate considering how useful it is, including as an egg substitute.

Egg prices have more than doubled in the past year, thanks to the deadliest ever outbreak of bird flu. This spring, as the egg industry scrambles to rebuild its flocks, now is a good time to remember the aquafaba, and its many uses. You can beat it stiff, like egg whites, use it in baked goods, and even emulsify it into the finest mayonnaise.



