FOOD: Meeting my first watermelon salad

FOOD: Meeting my first watermelon salad

I met my first watermelon salad at The Covington restaurant in Edgartown, Massachusetts.

The dish consisted of watermelon cubes tossed into a pile of salad greens, alongside turnip shavings, pickled scapes, feta cheese, and balsamic vinegar. The juicy red chunks did the job normally reserved for tomatoes, and availed themselves beautifully.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?