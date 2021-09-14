FOOD: Mix it up with New York-style white pizza sauce

While I was a little girl, my family lived for several years in upstate New York near my mother’s family. We lived in a small village with very few chain restaurants for a night out. Our idea of a night out was grabbing a pizza from a small pizzeria and going to the park.
Pizza is serious business in New York, and to this day I am not fully convinced Chicago Style counts as pizza. When I moved to Montrose at 9 years old, my new teacher asked what my favorite type of pizza was to help the other kids get to know me. I immediately answered with chicken and broccoli with white sauce. It should not come as a shock that no one in Montrose had had white pizza before and if they had, no self-respecting 9 year old was going to allow broccoli onto it. But I was not to be swayed from my love of New York White Pizza.
Unlike most white pizza, New York style is not a cheese sauce such as alfredo. It is a garlic béchamel sauce made with heavy cream. It is slightly thicker than a red tomato sauce and pairs well with white wine. If heavy cream is too fatty for you, half & half, milk and even plant-based milks can work fine as well.
Regarding the crust, I am a fan of a thinner, chewy crust so I used a flatbread pizza crust but any crust will work. Pizza night is a great family dinner, at least in this former New Yorker’s opinion, and adding a white sauce to your regular personal pizza buffet. Pizza is a magical food that can have any topping you want it, from sausage to hamburger and pineapple to broccoli. Personal pizzas with make your own toppings are a great family activity and meal. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 4-6 garlic cloves, minced
• ¼ small onion, minced
• 2-3 tablespoons of flour
• ¼ teaspoon oregano
• 2-3 sprigs thyme, chopped
• 2-3 sprigs rosemary, chopped
• 2-3 sprigs Italian parsley, chopped
• ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• 1 ½ cups heavy cream
Instructions:
• In a sauce pan, heat the olive iil on medium-high heat.
• Add the garlic and onion and heat for two to three minutes, or until fragrant and translucent.
• Slowly add flour, starting with 2 tablespoons, herbs (save some for garnish), Pepper, and salt to the saucepan. Whisk well.
• Slowly pour in your heavy cream, whisking continuously.
• Once the sauce starts to thicken, remove from heat. Add any additional salt and pepper to taste.
• Add the thickened sauce to your desired crust, add toppings, and cook according to your crust type.
Cally Hale’s family has been living in the Uncompahgre Valley for over 110 years. She learned to bake, can, and preserve food from both her grandmothers and is eager to share historical and easy recipes with her community. You can find her supporting local food at her family’s Farmer’s Market booth every Saturday in Montrose at Centennial Plaza from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.