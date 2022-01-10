Dessert is often the culmination of Valentine’s Day festivities. Couples can enjoy decadent desserts while out on the town, but waiting to indulge until you arrive home gives couples time to digest and savor the rich flavors more completely.
Of course, when it comes to Valentine’s Day desserts, chocolate must make an appearance. This recipe for “Molten Chocolate Cakes” is a mix of spongy cake and warm, flowing custard. Dress up the cakes even further with berries and whipped cream or chocolate shavings. Try this recipe, courtesy of Baker’s Baking Chocolate.
Grease six custard cups or soufflé dishes. Place on baking sheet.
Microwave chocolate and butter in a large microwavable bowl on high for two minutes or until butter is melted. Stir until chocolate is completely melted. Add powdered sugar and flour; mix well. Add whole eggs and egg yolks; stir with wire whisk until well blended. Divide batter evenly among prepared custard cups.
Bake at 425 F for 14 to 15 minutes or until cakes are firm around edges but soft in the centers. Let stand one minute. Run small knife around cakes to loosen. Carefully invert cakes onto dessert dishes. Garnish as desired. Serve immediately.
Tip: Batter can be made a day ahead; pour into prepared custard cups. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate. When ready to serve, uncover and bake as directed.
