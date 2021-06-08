A friend sat in a meeting with me a while back and mentioned that, although she liked the recipes that I have been sharing, they are a little tough for a less experienced cook. So, to honor that feedback, today we will learn a new recipe for meatloaf. Most meatloaf is just a giant burger with catsup on it- baked to a mystery temperature and served with- you guessed it- more catsup! Now to be fair, most folks have a good recipe that they got from grandma, but I like to push the boundaries, so we will make a mushroom cheddar meatloaf! Let get cooking!
Mushroom Cheddar Meatloaf
1 pound ground beef-(90/10)
I can cream of mushroom soup
1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
½ cup instant oatmeal
½ cup seasoned bread crumbs
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 eggs
In a medium bowl, mix the ground beef, eggs, salt, pepper, garlic powder, oatmeal, breadcrumbs, and ½ cup of the shredded cheddar. Mix well, I use my hands (carefully washed first of course) to make sure that the mix is very even- you don’t want to bite into a clump of breadcrumbs-bleagh!
Once the meat is mixed place half of it into a 9x9 baking dish and shape it into a square (roughly 7x7ish) with a slight rim around the edge. Now we are going to mix ½ of half the can of mushroom soup and ½ cup of the cheddar in a small bowl and spread it in the depression in the meat in the pan. Now take a piece of waxed paper ( 10 by 10) and spread the remaining beef on it into an even square about the same size as the meat in the pan.
Place the meat on the waxed paper on top of the meat in the pan. Now I hope I don’t have to explain that the waxed paper is on the top and not between the layers—do I? Nah- of course not! Remove the waxed paper! (see?) and seal the edges of the beef, so the filling doesn’t ooze out. Now spread the remaining mushroom soup on the top and sides of the beef and cover with foil. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 40 minutes.
Remove the foil and spread the remaining cheddar on the top and return to the oven for 10 more minutes. Remove and let cool for 5 minutes. Now it is important to remember that every oven is different, so if your oven tends to run hotter/ cooler – adjust your cooking time- because there should be no pink in the meat- nor should it be a hockey puck! I would pair this with some creamy mashed potatoes and a fresh green salad. Pop open a nice brown ale and dig in!
Until next time
Bon appetit
Dave is a retired local chef whose family members are willing guinea pigs for his food adventures
