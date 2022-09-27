FOOD: Overdue praise for the shishito

The shishito pepper can take your meal up a notch. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the MDP)

It wasn’t love at first bite, but I finally warmed up to the shishito pepper.

The name is an abbreviation of shishitogarashi, which is Japanese for “the tip of this pepper looks like a lion’s face.” This description is as fanciful as looking for faces in clouds, but you don’t need to imagine a lion in order to appreciate the shishito.



