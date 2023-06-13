“Overnight” often means to get something in a hurry. But with oats, it means the opposite. Overnight oats are currently having a moment as a breakfast fad, but the dish is based on a very old concept: the fact that you can prepare grains by soaking, rather than cooking them.

To make overnight oats, you add liquid like milk, yogurt or water to some oats, and wait until morning. By then the oats will be as soft as if they were cooked on the stove top. It’s a great way to get your fiber without slowing down your morning, or burning your tongue.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?