FOOD: Peas pack punch in rice

Peas add protein and pep to cook-up rice. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Peas have a warm and fuzzy vibe. The very name sounds like peace, and the cliche, ”like peas in a pod,” denotes compatibility. Along the same lines, the phase “like peas and carrots,” refers to things that go together harmoniously.

Snap peas, being so sweet and fun to pick, are a hit with kids. Shelling peas, not quite so much, as the kids are often roped into doing the shelling. But when the peas are out of the pod, having a bowl of those vitamin-rich spheroids yields a special kind of power.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?