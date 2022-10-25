FOOD: Pesto delights in fish-dish

#30- stuffed sole with pesto cream sauce
I was going to lunch with a friend in a local restaurant the other day when a couple called me over to talk about recipes in this column. They enjoyed them but asked if I might do a recipe for a fish dish.
This is one that I did a few years ago for a wine-pairing dinner. It is light and tasty, but a fairly simple recipe, and it pairs well with a pretty wide variety of wines and side dishes. This is designed to serve four.
Let’s get started.
Stuffed sole with pesto cream sauce:
8 medium sole filets-boned
One cup ricotta
½ cup toasted pine nuts
¼ cup roasted red peppers-minced
1 egg-beaten
½ cup Panko
1/8 teaspoon powdered garlic
½ teaspoon salt
To toast the pine nuts, place them in a small sauté pan with 1 teaspoon melted butter on low heat. Stir or toss until the nuts start to brown, remove from heat, and drain on a paper towel. In a medium mixing bowl, mix the ricotta, pine nuts, minced red peppers and the seasonings. Add the beaten egg and mix until it is incorporated.
Now add the panko and mix well.
Lay out the sole filets in pairs, overlapping the edges slightly, to make four servings. Spoon equal amounts of the stuffing on top of the fish, divided between the four servings.
In a medium baking dish, spray with non-stick spray and lay in the fish portions. Cover with foil and bake at 350 for 20 minutes. While the fish is baking, we will make our pesto.
Pro tip: you can easily use a premade pesto for this if you prefer.
Basic pesto:
1 cup fresh basil
2 tablespoons pine nuts
½ teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup whole milk or cream
Place the basil, pinenuts, and garlic in a food processor and blend until smooth. Now slowly add the oil until it is incorporated. Place the pesto in a small sauté pan and add the milk or cream (I of course prefer cream) over low heat. Stir to prevent it from scorching.
This dish pairs well with rice or pasta but be careful what sauce you use on your pasta, as it can easily overshadow the delicate flavors of the sole. A simple butter or oil is best.
Once the fish is ready, plate with your side, spoon a line of sauce over the fish, garnish with some fresh basil and a few pine nuts, pop open a nice Chardonnay and enjoy!
Until next time, bon appetit!
Dave is a retired local chef whose family members are willing guinea pigs for his food adventures
