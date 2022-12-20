FOOD: 'Plum' dandy bread pudding

As I thought about what to do for this column, I thought about the traditional plum pudding. I dug in to research it and found a lot of interesting facts like- plum pudding is made with dried fruit (primarily raisins), bread crumbs and suet, and is normally “cured” for up to a year!
Well after learning that, I thought I should do something that doesn’t have to hang in your pantry for weeks — so here is a recipe for a plum bread pudding. Simple to make and you get to eat it the same day! This recipe can be served hot, or you can store it for up to a week and reheat it or serve it cold.
Let’s get started with Plum Bread Pudding with Mulled Wine Plum Sauce.
Plum Bread Pudding
Approximately 16 cups torn bread, one inch pieces
2 cups heavy cream
½ cup sugar
1 1/2-15 ounce cans whole plums in syrup
3 beaten eggs
1 Teaspoon cinnamon
1 Teaspoon nutmeg
2 Tablespoons butter
4 oz chopped pecans
Start with a loaf of bread (not sliced); any standard bread will work. I shop the day-old section of the store and used brioche rolls for this one.
Tear the bread into approximately 1-inch pieces for around 16 cups, slightly less is fine. Place the torn bread into a large mixing bowl.
Open the cans of plums and reserve the syrup and one-half of the plums from one can. These are skinned but still have the seed in the plum, so make sure to remove it.
Chop the plums into moderately fine pieces and add to the bread mix. Add the chopped nuts.
Place the cream, butter, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg into a small saucepan. Heat on low just until the butter melts then remove from the heat and let cool slightly.
In a medium mixing bowl, place the three eggs and beat until they are well mixed, then whisk in the cool cream mixture. Now add the cream mix to the bread and gently mix.
I use my (thoroughly washed) hands so that the bread isn’t mashed to a pulp, you want the pieces to maintain some shape.
Now place the mix into a buttered 8x8 baking dish and place in a preheated 350 oven for 45 minutes or until the bread starts to slightly brown and the center springs back when gently pressed.
While the bread pudding is baking, we will start on our sauce.
Mulled Wine Plum Sauce
Reserved ½ can plums- chopped
Reserved syrup from one can of plums
1 cup white wine
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground clove
1 Tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon orange zest
1 ½ teaspoon cornstarch
In a small saucepan add all the ingredients except the cornstarch and bring to a low rolling boil.
Into a small mixing bowl, pull out a couple of tablespoons of the hot liquid. Add the cornstarch and whisk smooth to make a slurry. Whisk the slurry into the hot liquid and reduce the heat and let simmer until it thickens.
Once the bread pudding is cool enough to serve, plate and add a drizzle of sauce.
Now sit back and enjoy this modern version of plum pudding!
Until next time.
Happy Holidays!
Dave is a retired local chef whose family members are willing guinea pigs for his food adventures.
