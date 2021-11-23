FOOD: Pork and hominy stew for a holiday treat

Pork and hominy come together in a stew to warm the soul. Preparing and cooking stews that can feed groups of any size makes life a bit easier, especially during the holiday season.
Did you know Colorado ranks 15 in the U.S. for market hog and pig production? That means there likely is a pig farmer in your own community, so no matter where you live, you can support your agricultural neighbors. Search for local producers in your area or look for the Colorado Proud logo at your local supermarket.
Tender and flavorful, pork may not be your first thought when you consider cooking stews, but it’s a hearty center of this rich and comforting recipe. The other star of this stew is hominy, a low-fat food packed with fiber. Hominy is corn, but not straight off the cob. Instead, whole kernels of dried field corn (or maize) are nixtamalized, a process in which the corn is soaked and cooked in an alkaline solution like limewater, then washed and hulled. People have been preparing hominy since ancient times.
Each month, the Colorado Department of Agriculture features a different ag product to highlight the variety and quality of products grown and raised in the state. For November, Chef Jason Morse of 5280 Culinary brings a delicious stew to keep warm with the colder weather.
“Pork and hominy give such wonderful flavor to this hearty stew,” said chef Jason Morse. “All the ingredients come together and warm you up while giving your taste buds a flavorful ride.”
Watch the video of how to make this recipe at ColoradoProud.com, where you can also find the latest recipes, upcoming events, and seasonal fun for Coloradans to enjoy.
Pork and Hominy Stew
Ingredients:
¼ cup olive oil
3 pounds cubed pork, loin or shoulder
1 red bell pepper, diced medium
1 green bell pepper, diced medium
1 yellow medium onion, diced small
1 can fire roasted tomatoes, 28 oz
3 cups white or yellow hominy, prepared
3 tablespoon chile powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
3 tablespoon Bayou Dust rub
1.5-2 quarts chicken broth/stock
¼-½ cup Masa Harina (corn flour)
For serving:
Crema Mexicana
Corn tortilla chips
1 bunch cilantro, chopped small
Directions
Prep directions:
• Wash all tools prior to use.
• Clean and sanitize all cutting boards and prep surfaces prior to use.
• Read all manufacturer’s instructions before using ovens, grills, or any cooking tools.
Cooking directions:
1. Preheat your cast iron Dutch oven on the stove top over medium heat for 10 minutes.
2. Prep the ingredients above as instructed.
3. Once the pan is heated, add the olive oil and heat for 30 seconds.
4. Add the peppers and onions and sauté until just caramelized.
5. Add the pork and sauté until half cooked.
6. Add the Bayou Dust, chile powder, cumin, hominy, green chiles, and canned tomatoes and mix well
7. Add the stock and adjust if needed to desired consistency (add more stock for a thinner stew).
8. Allow this mixture to come to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and allow to slowly cook for 1 hour covered.
9. Once fully cooked, adjust the broth level if needed. Once at the desired level, sprinkle some of the masa harina corn flour onto the surface of the chili and allow to absorb some moisture
10. Using a wire whisk, mix in the corn flour and return to a simmer to thicken. Adjust using the same process above if more thickness is desired or add more stock if the stew is too thick.
11. Adjust seasoning level if needed.
12. Serve in a bowl with crema, corn tortilla strips and fresh cilantro.
Visit ColoradoProud.com for a complete list of recipes. Learn more about Colorado’s pig farmers at Colorado Pork Producers Council.
— Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C., 5280 Culinary, LLC and Ace Hardware Grill Expert