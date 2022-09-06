FOOD: Produce plate-perfect pickles

Dill pickles, made in your fridge. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

It began with my friend Amy Alkon gushing about Dietz & Watson brand kosher dill pickles, which she calls “the crowning glory of picklehood.”

Alkon is an award-winning science-based advice columnist and author (most recently of “Unfckology: A Field Guide to Living with Guts and Confidence”). On Twitter (@amyalkon), she called her D&W’s the “best thing to stress eat … when the writing is going a little hopelessly.” Her pickle habit soon became an addiction. And like most addictions, it was expensive. Dietz & Watson pickles are “Like $5.67 for about 6,” she tweeted. “I could eat those in a single setting!”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?