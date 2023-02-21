FOOD: Protein-packed sprouted quinoa punches up potato salad

Sprouted quinoa potato salad. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the MDP)

One of my favorite snacks is sprouted almonds. I’ll soak a cup of raw almonds in a mason jar of water. After about two hours I’ll change the water, then let them soak overnight. By morning, the sprouting has begun.

When most people think of sprouts they think of pale green leggy alfalfa sprouts you get on a sandwich, or the bean sprouts in a bowl of pho. But you don’t have to wait for visible growth to appear in order to enjoy the many benefits of sprouting.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?