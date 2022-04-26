FOOD: Punch it up with chicken piccata

One of my wife’s favorite dishes is chicken piccata. Tart and buttery, with the pop of flavor from the capers — mmm!
When I first learned this recipe from Chef Jon Kosh, it was with the classic veal. We butchered a whole leg and broke it down into usable parts.
Since veal is not as easy to find for the average consumer, chicken became the go-to for this recipe. You can certainly use other meats like veal or pork for this, but you have to be a little more careful in tenderizing pork to keep it from being chewy.
For a great vegetarian dish, make the sauce separately and use over a grilled cauliflower steak! You will have to make a little roux to thicken your sauce though.
Now, like most of my columns, I want to give you a little background of the dish.
Picatta in Italian means “larded”—so we have to dig deeper. Some think that the dish started in France and took its name from “picante” or tart. Sounds more reasonable than larded — yes? The other odd thing about this dish are the capers. Tart little pickled bits, they add both flavor and texture to not only this, but any dish you add them to. You can use them to perk up any vegetarian dish. Capers are the immature, unripened, green flower buds of the caper bush (Capparis spinosa or Capparis inermis). The plant is cultivated in Italy, Morocco, and Spain, as well as Asia and Australia. Bored yet?
Well then — let’s get cooking!
Chicken Piccata
One quarter stick butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/8 tsp minced garlic
¼ cup flour
1/8 tsp salt
1/8 tsp ground black pepper
2 medium chicken breasts
2 tablespoons capers- with liquid
3 tablespoons lemon juice-fresh
¼ cup white wine
To begin, I am going to show you a couple of differ options for the chicken.
The first depends on the size of the chicken. If they are fairly thick, you can slice the on an angle in ¼ to ½ in thick slices.
If they are smaller, we will leave them whole.
Place a 10 inch piece of plastic wrap on your cutting board, place the chicken in the center, place another piece of plastic wrap on the top. Using a meat tenderizing hammer, or the bottom of a small sauté pan, gently pound the chicken until it is an even ½ inch thick. This will ensure even cooking and will make the meat very tender. The plastic wrap keeps your utensils and cutting board clean.
Put the flour in a flat bottom dish (pie pans work great) add the salt and pepper and coat the chicken with a nice even layer of flour on both sides.
Place the olive oil in a pan and turn the heat to medium high- we do not want the oil smoking hot. Carefully place the chicken in the oil and cook to a nice golden brown on both side. Place the chicken aside.
Now add the ¼ stick of butter to the pan. Once it is just melted, add the garlic. As soon as it starts to sizzle and brown, add the capers, lemon, and wine. I like to use a Sauvignon Blanc for this, as the tart notes of the wine will accent the dish.
Now we will place the chicken in the sauce and let it simmer until the sauce thickens up a bit. While it is simmering, let’s cook some pasta to serve it on.
Pro tip- always salt your water and never rinse pasta off! We salt the water because it adds the flavor into the pasta in the cooking process and gives a much more even flavor. We never rinse pasta unless you need to cool it rapidly to use in a pasta salad. Rinsing will wash off the starches that bond the sauce to the noodle and will make your dish separate. I highly recommend tossing the pasta with either a little melted butter or olive oil before plating, but that is just me.
Place the pasta on two plates, place the chicken evenly across the tops and pour the sauce across the chicken. If you can get some fresh parsley, mince it and add to the top for a pop of color. Now sit down and enjoy the meal with the remainder of the open Sauvignon Blanc.
Until next time, bon appetit!