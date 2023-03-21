FOOD: Quick breads bring lasting joy

My wife and I have been in and out of town quite a bit lately, and one of the side effects of that is that bananas don’t have the shelf life that you hope for. Of course, if your house is like ours, over-ripe bananas have a more noble purpose. That’s right — fresh hot banana bread smothered in melted butter. Yum!
Of course, with avian flu driving egg prices up, I thought “how about an eggless recipe?“ So what we are going to do today is learn a classic quick bread recipe with an eggless option.
Quick breads are any bread that don’t require proofing or raising to achieve a nice crumble texture. Instead of yeast, the leavening is achieved through other ingredients, such as eggs, baking soda, baking powder, etc.
Since egg whites and the albumin in eggs is an important way of leavening, we are to explore a couple of different methods. The first is applesauce. It works in conjunction with some of the classic ingredients like baking powder to give a nice moist cake or bread.
You can use either sweetened or unsweetened applesauce, but if you use sweetened, reduce the sugar in the recipe by 1/3 to 1/2. You will need to increase the baking powder from 1 teaspoon to 1 ½ to get a good loft.
Another method is to use baking soda and vinegar. Add 1 teaspoon baking soda to the dry ingredients and 1 tablespoon of vinegar to the wet ingredients. This one works best if you have a moister fruit in the bread, such as peaches or blueberries. You can also use yogurt in place of eggs. Use a plain Greek yogurt or another plain thick style yogurt.
You can use a fruit yogurt if you want , but try to match the fruit you are using in the bread, these also have more sugar, so be aware of that. We will start with basic quick bread and make banana bread with it.
Basic Quick Bread:
2 cups flour
1 cup sugar (I prefer brown sugar)
½ cup (one stick) salted butter
2 eggs
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 tablespoon vanilla
For banana bread:
4 very ripe bananas- mashed smooth (approx. 1 ½ cups)
1 cup chopped nuts (walnut, pecans, almonds, etc.)
Leave the butter out until it starts to soften, or microwave at eight-second intervals until just softened. Cream ( beat until smooth) the sugar and butter. Mix until there are no lumps. Add the mashed banana, vanilla and eggs and mix until smooth. Mix the flour, salt and baking powder and add to the wet mix while mixing slowly.
I use a stand mixer, but a hand mixer or doing it by hand is fine, just be careful not to overmix the batter. If you overmix, it won’t rise the same.
Fold in the nuts. Pour the batter into a well-greased bread pan and place into an oven preheated to 350 for about 40 to 50 minutes. You want to check frequently as all ovens are different.
The one question I get a lot is “ how long do I cook it for?” and people get frustrated when I say “ until it’s done”— and they don’t understand that I am not being a smarty pants, I just have no idea if your oven heats the same as mine or the next person’s!
Now when you ask how to tell if it’s done, that I can answer — it is done when you can insert a toothpick, skewer, or a knife blade into the center and it comes out dry (no residual batter sticking to the tester).
Remove from the oven and turn the bread out of the pan onto a cooking rack. You can cut it as soon as it is cool enough to handle with bare hands.
Now for the variations!
Eggless variation:
2 cups flour
2/3 cup brown sugar
½ cup sweetened applesauce
½ cup softened butter
1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon vanilla
The preparation is the same, just add the applesauce to the wet mix with the banana!
The fun part is that you can use nearly any combination of fruit or nuts in the place of the banana. The method of preparation is the same for all these variations
Possible fruit combos:
Peach and toasted almond
Strawberry and walnut
Lemon blueberry
Zucchini and chocolate chip
Mango Macadamia with white chocolate chips
Lemon poppyseed
And the list goes on, only limited by your imagination (and a little common sense).
You can even make the recipe more of a desert by making sauce for it — for example, for the banana bread —take 1 banana (sliced), 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 tablespoon butter and one ounce of spiced rum, heat the butter and sugar until the sugar just melts, add the banana and sauté until the banana starts to soften, remove from the direct heat and add the rum, return to the flame and flambee (watch out to the fire!!) and pour over the bread.
Voila! Banana bread foster! Serve with a nice cognac after a nice dinner and enjoy!
