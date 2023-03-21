FOOD: Quick breads bring lasting joy

There's nothing like fresh banana bread. (Dave Frank/Special to the MDP)

My wife and I have been in and out of town quite a bit lately, and one of the side effects of that is that bananas don’t have the shelf life that you hope for. Of course, if your house is like ours, over-ripe bananas have a more noble purpose. That’s right — fresh hot banana bread smothered in melted butter. Yum!

Of course, with avian flu driving egg prices up, I thought “how about an eggless recipe?“ So what we are going to do today is learn a classic quick bread recipe with an eggless option.



