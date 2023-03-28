FOOD: Roasted lamb is an Easter Sunday classic

Easter is a religious holiday that occurs each spring. Easter commemorates and celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter is full of symbolism, but it’s also steeped in traditions, including family meals.

Lamb is a popular Easter Sunday meal, and this recipe for “Roasted Lamb with Roasted Asparagus” from “Feast of the Seven Fishes: A Brooklyn Italian’s Recipes Celebrating Food & Family” (Powerhouse Books) by Daniel Paterna can make for the perfect Easter entrée. Lamb is most tender in spring and mild in flavor, and it pairs well with the earthiness of asparagus.



