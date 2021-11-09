FOOD: Smoked pumpkin cheesecake a sure delight

The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s “Colorado Proud” initiative promotes state-grown produce and livestock, including through chef-developed recipes. Look local for the ingredients!
Smoked pumpkin cheesecakeServes 10
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 60-75 minutes plus 4 hours resting time
CRUST INGREDIENTS• 2 cup Gingersnap Cookies Crushed fine
• ¼ cup Sugar, Brown, Dark not packed
• ½ stick Butter, Salted Melted
FILLING INGREDIENTS• 3 pkg Cream Cheese, 8oz Blocks Softened to room temp
• 15 oz fresh pumpkin, pureed (or use canned pumpkin)
• 4 ea Eggs, Large, Whole
• 1 ea Eggs, Large, YOLK ONLY
• ¼ cup Sour Cream
• 1 ½ cup Sugar, Granulated Cane Sugar works great
• 2 tbsp Flour, All Purpose
• 2 tbsp Vanilla Extract or Paste
• 2 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice
• 2 tsp Salt, Smoked
Directions
Wash all tools prior to use.
Clean and sanitize all cutting boards and prep surfaces prior to use.
Read all manufacturer’s instructions before using grills, or any cooking tools.
Clean out Traeger as needed and change drip tray liner.
Place bottom grill grate into the upper position (if you have an Ironwood).
Fill pellet hopper with Ace Reserve Blend Pellets.
Set Traeger to 350˚ F, hit enter and hit ignite.
While Traeger is heating up:
Lightly spray a 9” springform pan with cooking spray.
Prepare the cheesecake as follows
FOR THE CRUST:
1. In a medium mixing bowl, add the crushed gingersnap crumbs, melted butter, sugar and smoked salt. Mix well until all butter is absorbed by the crumbs.
2. Spray the bottom and sides of your pan using a non stick cooking. spray
3. Press this mixture into the bottom of a 9” Springform pan.
FOR THE FILLING:
1. In a large mixing bowl, add the cream cheese and allow to soften for 20 minutes.
2. Using a hand mixer with paddles, beat the cream cheese until smooth.
3. Add: Pumpkin puree, eggs, egg yolks, sour cream, cane sugar, flour and vanilla paste.
4. Beat until smooth.
5. Pour the cheesecake batter into the pan, over the gingersnap crust.
6. Allow the batter to settle, jiggle pan to help filling settle down.
7. Place in the Traeger, on the grill grate, uncovered and cook for 45 minutes, check the cheesecake and continue to cook in 10 minute increments until done. Approx 60-75 minutes.
8. Cheesecake should have a firm center, with a slight amount of wiggle, but nothing wet or runny.
9. Using heat proof gloves, carefully move the cheesecake onto a cooking sheet and transport into the kitchen.
10. Cool at room temp for one hour.
11. Place in fridge and cool in fridge for three hours or until cheesecake has cooled completely and firmed up.
12. When slicing cheesecake, use a thin bladed knife and wet the blade to help slide thru the cheesecake easier and not rip the sliced apart.
13. Serve with fresh whipped cream and devour.
Recipe by Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C., 5280 Culinary, LLC and Ace Hardware Grill Expert, via Colorado Proud.