FOOD: Summer comfort food: veggie lasagna

As summer gets in full swing, our family loves the availability of fresh veggies. Being an Italian food fan, I also love pasta. This recipe is the best of both world. My wife loves this one, as it gives the healthy aspect of fresh veggies with the comfort of a rich lasagna.
This is not as hard as it may sound, and you might sneak a veggie or two into your family’s diet. This version uses a lot of canned products to make it a simple as possible, but if you want to use the fresh version of these ingredients — that is an excellent way to go! Hit the local farmers market and let’s get started!
Veggie Lasagna
1- 15 ounce jar alfredo sauce
1- 24 ounce jar marinara sauce (red sauce)
1-15 Ounce container whole milk ricotta
1- tablespoon minced roasted garlic
1-10 ounce package fresh spinach
1-small zucchini – sliced into 1/8 inch (or thinner) disks
½ cup fine sliced bell pepper
1-5 ounce can sliced mushrooms- well drained
1- 16 ounce package shredded mozzarella
1- 12 ounce package sliced provolone
1- 16 ounce package fresh mozzarella
1- 12 ounce package, oven ready lasagna noodles
To start our recipe, I am going to introduce a French term: Mise en place (MEEZ ahn plahs), which means to prepare all the ingredients for a dish in advance.
Slice the zucchini in as thin of slices as you can, slice the peppers and so on. I love the bags of small assorted red, yellow and orange peppers, it lets me have a variety without the waste — use about two or three of each pepper.
For the first step, we are going to slightly wilt the spinach by putting it in a covered pan with a little splash of white wine (water works ok but doesn’t have the flavor) steam over low heat just until the spinach is softened.
Remove from the heat and let cool. Spinach will continue to soften after it is off the heat, so don’t over cook it at the beginning. Mix the ricotta with the alfredo sauce and minced garlic until it is smooth. Feel free to add a little Italian seasoning if you like.
Now to assemble the lasagna.
Start with a layer of red sauce in a 9x13 baking dish. Layer in the oven ready noodle — these will swell up as they cook, so you don’t need to overlap them. Spread one quarter of the ricotta mix evenly across the noodles.
Spread shredded mozzarella in a thin layer and place slices of provolone evenly across the top. Spread the sliced mushrooms across the top.
Now we will drizzle a little red sauce evenly. You want to keep your layers fairly thin, or you will over fill the pan. Now we will repeat the process —noodles, ricotta, shredded mozzarella — with the difference of placing the finely sliced peppers across the top.
Now add another layer of drizzled red sauce. Repeat the process again: noodles, ricotta, shredded mozzarella.
Now add the zucchini, spreading the discs evenly across the dish. Now we will cut quarter-inch slices of the fresh mozzarella and spread one-half of them evenly — you can leave gaps as the mozzarella will melt and spread.
Spread the wilted spinach evenly across and drizzle another layer of red sauce. Our final layer will be — noodles, ricotta, sliced provolone, the remaining fresh mozzarella, a thin drizzle of red sauce and finely shredded mozzarella.
At this point you will notice that the pan is very full, so place a piece of parchment paper cut to size over the top and gently press down — gently, or you will end up with filling all over your workstation!
Cover with aluminum foil-then place the whole thing on a baking sheet — trust me on this! If you don’t place your pan on a baking sheet, you will end up with a smoking mess on the bottom of your oven! Really!
Now we will place the lasagna into an oven preheated to 350 and bake covered for one hour. The internal temperature should be above 165 degrees (you can check with a meat thermometer).
Carefully remove the foil and the parchment paper and return to the oven until the top is starting to brown up — about 10-15 minutes.
Remove from the oven and let it rest for at least 15 minutes. This allows the cheese time to set a little- if you don’t you will end up with a very loose — and very hot, serving.
Now portion up a nice piece, slice some crusty bread, pour a glass of a nice chianti, and enjoy!
Until next time — Mangia Bene!