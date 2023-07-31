FOOD: Summer Ramence

(Ari LeVaux/Special to the MDP)

When summer’s bounty comes at you faster than you can handle, the veggies will start to pile up. That’s why we need recipes capable of incorporating the myriad produce of the garden, farmers market, generous neighbors, and other sources of seasonal food. The kind of evergreen dish that isn’t rattled when you swap a tomato for a turnip, or split the hairs that separate a dandelion from a mushroom. Recipes that always work no matter what you add, and improve with diversity.

When I was growing up, stir-fry was the veggie-disposal method of choice in my family. These days I prefer to use a packet of quality ramen noodles. Especially in summer, when the extra hydration is crucial. And if the broth is spicy, you’ll find yourself coated in a refreshing layer of sweat — befitting a hot summer ramence.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?