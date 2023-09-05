FOOD: Take it caprese

Caprese pasta salad. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the MDP)

Caprese, everyone’s favorite Italian salad, is a simple dish. Yet the mere combination of tomato, basil and mozzarella cheese, dusted with salt and drizzled with olive oil, accomplishes so much.

Dressed in the colors of the Italian flag, caprese exemplifies the fresh, ingredient-centric ethos of that cuisine.



