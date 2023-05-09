FOOD: The delights of crab bisque

Every once in a while, while doing my grocery shopping, I notice that crab legs cost less than, well, an arm and leg.
Now, my family absolutely loves crab, to the point of transcendent joy, and vacant expressions. Tons of butter and lemon and we are in crustacean heaven. But one byproduct of our succulent feast is all the discarded shells. Fear not! There is a great use for those empty shells.
Bag them up and toss them into the freezer and they eventually become the base for another family favorite, crab bisque! Bisque is defined as a fish-based creamy soup usually thickened with rice or seafood shells ground into paste. Traditionally it has a good amount of white wine involved (some in the dish itself!)
This take on bisque uses roasted shells as a base for the stock, and cream sherry for the subtle sweetness that makes crab meat shine. This recipe can be made with Lobster or, more budget friendly, shrimp. The process is very much the same.
Let’s get started!
Crab Bisque:
8 cups water
1-2 pounds crab legs (Frozen Dungeness crab clusters are most available)
2 stalks celery
2 medium carrots
1 small, sweet onion
1 small tomato
1 Tbs Old Bay Seasoning
1 Tbs creole seasoning
1 tsp salt
½ tsp ground pepper
1 tsp paprika
1 cup cream sherry
3 cups heavy cream
2 cups cooked rice
(Saved crab shells —as many as you can save)
To start, place the 8 cups water in a medium stock pot, add the crab legs and warm. Remove the warmed legs from the water, saving the water.
Carefully remove the meat from the shells (save the shells) and place the meat in the refrigerator to add later. Place all your saved shells into a medium roasting pan.
Chop the celery, carrots, onion, and tomato into one inch chunks and add to the roasting pan. Bake at 350 for 30-45 minutes (until the veggies are starting to get a nice caramel color and the shells are a nice deep red) Add the roasted shells and veggies to the saved water and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes on low heat. Stir occasionally.
Now we want to strain the stock into another pan, to remove all the shell pieces. Use a fine metal strainer or a strainer with cheesecloth.
Return the stock to the stove and add the saved crab, cooked rice, sherry, salt, pepper, old bay seasoning, creole seasoning and the paprika. Let simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
Add the heavy cream and simmer on low until the rice and crab start to break down. You want to stir frequently once you add the cream to avoid scorching the cream.
This next step is very important to get the smooth creamy texture that is the hallmark of bisque. You want to blend the soup in one of a couple methods. If you have an immersion blender, use it to blend it very carefully in the stock pot you are cooking in. Be very careful to avoid splashing hot soup onto yourself!
The second method is to use a blender or food processor. Place small amounts at t time into your blender or food processor and blend until smooth. The same warning applies to this, the hot soup will stick to you like napalm if you aren’t very careful! Return to the stove and simmer on your lowest heat setting possible until the chopped rice can finish breaking down and thicken the bisque.
Pro tip: at this stage I place the soup into a crockpot to finish, you don’t have to keep an eye on it and the lid keeps a skin from forming on the top of the soup. You can also use the 90 second microwave instant rice instead of cooking a 2 cup batch.
This bisque pairs very well with a buttery chardonnay and some fresh sourdough bread. So, dish out a bowl, pour a glass and enjoy!
