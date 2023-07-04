FOOD: The salads of summer

Well, it’s officially summer and the barbecues are firing up all over town, every grill master eager to showcase their skills and impress family and friends.
But — what to serve with all that grilled loveliness? Chips and dips are fine, but we of course have higher standards! As the mercury climbs, we also want something cool and refreshing.
Today we are going to make a couple of simple but tasty summery salads that are different from Aunt Esther's noodle salad (not that I mind a good noodle salad!)
First up is a beet, watermelon and goat cheese salad that takes nearly no time at all to prepare. After that we will make a fun twist with a mango, pearled couscous and basil salad that is super refreshing.
Let’s get started!
Watermelon/beet salad with feta cheese
4 cups cooked beets, chopped
4 cups seedless watermelon, chopped
6 oz Feta crumbles
1 cup toasted sunflower seeds, shelled
For this recipe, you can find cooked, peeled beets in the produce section. I do NOT recommend pickled beets, as the flavor will overpower everything else. I used two, 8-ounce packages of cooked beets and it makes a perfect amount.
One small seedless watermelon should give you around the proper amount of melon- just try to make sure that you have equal parts melon and beets. Cut both into ¼ inch cubes. Make sure that there are no seeds.
Toss all the ingredients together, but it is a nice presentation to reserve a little of the feta to put on top just before service. Serve chilled.
For the next recipe, we will be using pearled or Israeli couscous. Couscous is a traditional north African dish made from small pellets of steamed semolina flour. Traditional couscous is very small, the pearled couscous is at least twice the size (slightly larger than a BB) or the size of a small pearl. This large item has a bit more of an al dente chew to it that is very pleasant in a salad.
Mango couscous salad with almonds and fresh basil
2 cups pearled couscous, dry
2 cups salted water, boiling
3 medium large ripe mangos, chopped
1 cup chopped green onion
1 cup slivered almond
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons minced fresh basil
Bring 2 cups of salted water to a boil. Once it is boiling, add the 2 cups of dry couscous and let it come to a boil again. Remove it from the heat and cover for 10 minutes. Spread the couscous on a sheet pan and chill in the refrigerator for a half-hour or until cool to the touch.
Peel and seed the mangos, cutting it into quarter-inch cubes. Place in a medium mixing bowl. Add the cooled couscous and the olive oil. Mix well. Fold in the onion, almonds, and basil. Serve chilled.
During the testing of these salads, my testers kept coming back to “retest” the salads, over and over again. I recommend a nice, chilled Sauvignon blanc as a pairing for either of these.
