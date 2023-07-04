FOOD: The salads of summer

Change up your salad game for summer. (Dave Frank/Special to the MDP)

Well, it’s officially summer and the barbecues are firing up all over town, every grill master eager to showcase their skills and impress family and friends.

But — what to serve with all that grilled loveliness? Chips and dips are fine, but we of course have higher standards! As the mercury climbs, we also want something cool and refreshing.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?