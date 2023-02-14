FOOD: The sweetness of baked satsuma

Japanese sweet potato bakes up like creme brulee. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the MDP)

In Okinawa, the Tokko shrine honors a sailor named Maeda Riemon for bringing sweet potatoes to Japan in 1705.

He’d encountered this plant, which isn’t actually a potato, in the Ryukyu islands of the South China Sea, where locals called it “Chinese potato.” Riemon was so impressed by the flavor that he brought tubers home for his garden.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?