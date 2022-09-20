FOOD: The time is right for mushroom soup

Maybe people won't share their mushroom-hunting spots, but mushroom soup is a treat worth letting others partake in. (Dave Frank/Special to the MDP)

I was talking to a friend the other day and he mentioned that this year’s mushroom harvest was amazing.

Without thinking, just trying to make conversation, I asked “where do you go for mushrooms?” The look on his face was priceless! Western Coloradans will give you the shirt off their back, or give you a kidney — but tell you where “their” mushroom hunting grounds are? Fat chance!



