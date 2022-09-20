FOOD: The time is right for mushroom soup

I was talking to a friend the other day and he mentioned that this year’s mushroom harvest was amazing.
Without thinking, just trying to make conversation, I asked “where do you go for mushrooms?” The look on his face was priceless! Western Coloradans will give you the shirt off their back, or give you a kidney — but tell you where “their” mushroom hunting grounds are? Fat chance!
This did get me thinking though, with this excellent year for mushrooms, perhaps a nice recipe to use some would be good. Porcini, puff balls, hawks wing, milk caps, chanterelles — any of these would work in this recipe. Let’s get started!
Mushroom Soup
2 Lbs. sliced mushrooms
½ cup minced onion
½ cup butter (one stick)
4 cups hot water
2 Tablespoons “Better than Bouillon” vegetable base
1 pint heavy cream
1 pint whole milk
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
Roux
1 stick butter (1/2 cup)
1 cup flour
We will begin by making a duxelles with 1 and a half pound of the mushrooms. We will reserve ½ pound to use later. A duxelles is mushrooms chopped extremely fine — almost a paste. A good way to accomplish this is to rough chop the mushrooms and then put them one third of the batch at a time into a food processor. Pulse it until the mushrooms are very fine.
Melt ¾ of stick of butter in a medium stock pot on medium heat, reserving 1/4, then add the minced onion. When the onion just barely starts to brown, add the fine chopped mushrooms. Stir frequently to avoid scorching.
When the mix starts to change color, (the mushrooms will start to release moisture) add the pepper, garlic powder and smoked paprika.
Once it is incorporated add the hot water, the veggie base, the cream and the milk-reduce the heat to low.
Take your reserved half pound of sliced mushrooms and chop them into 1/2 inch pieces and sauté them with the reserved ¼ stick of butter. When they are browed up, add them to the soup.
While we are waiting for the soup to come to a simmer, we will make the roux. For a brief refresher, roux is a mix of oil and flour used as a thickening agent- most commonly using butter.
In a medium sauté pan, melt one stick of butter over medium high heat. When the butter is barely melted, start whisking in the flour — leaving the heat on. Gently whisk until you have a thick paste.
Now we will whisk in small amounts at a time until the soup is at the desired thickness. Let it simmer for about five minutes, whisking periodically to make sure the roux is broken down. This soup is very good with a thick slice of sourdough slathered with butter.
Pro tip: If you want, you could add some shredded chicken or whatever your favorite protein is to make it even more hearty!
Time to sit down, open a bottle of a nut brown ale and enjoy!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone