FOOD: The triple nature of garlic

You can treat garlic as a vegetable in your cooking. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the MDP)

I still have a lot of garlic from last year’s harvest. So, to make sure I get through it all before the new crop comes in I have increased my consumption. Thanks to this project I’ve been cooking garlic as if it’s a vegetable, rather than a spice.

And given that garlic is plant material, but not a fruit or nut, it’s not wrong to call it a vegetable, even if we usually use it as a spice. It’s also an herb, believe it or not.



