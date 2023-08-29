FOOD: There's never a wrong time for a root beer float

Any time is a good time for this frothy treat, whose genesis is credited to a Colorado brewer in 1893. (MetroCreative)

National Root Beer Float Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 6 — but root beer floats are ideal just about any time of year.

A traditional root beer float is made by pouring bubbly root beer over vanilla ice cream. Frank J. Wisner, owner of Colorado’s Cripple Creek Brewing, is credited with creating the first root beer float on Aug. 19, 1893. Wisner concocted the drink after the snowy peaks of Colorado’s Cow Mountain reminded him of ice cream floating in soda. So he combined the two and called the beverage a “Black Cow.” Most people now refer to it as a root beer float.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?