There is much to adore about the avocado. It’s creamy as mayonnaise, with a mild nutty flavor, and full of nutrients, all of which help explain why avocado consumption in the U.S. has increased five-fold in the last 25 years.

This acceleration is all the more amazing given that Americans only use them for guacamole and avocado toast. Today, I’ll give you some fresh ideas on how to prepare avocados, for the Superbowl, for Valentine’s Day, and for breakfast.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?