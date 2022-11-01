FOOD: Time to plant the garlic

If you can't plant your own garlic, buy it locally. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the MDP)

The recipe for toum contains only garlic, salt, lemon juice and olive oil. It’s as thick and creamy as mayo, and improves everything it touches. But before it’s time for toum, we have to discuss the task at hand: It’s time to plant the garlic.

Autumn is not the usual time for planting, but garlic is the exception. As the frost prepares to blanket the garden, garlic growers of the north are tucking in their cloves beneath layers of insulating mulch. (In warmer, frost-free zones, the deadline is not as tight, but it still has to happen before the winter solstice.)



