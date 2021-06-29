Hi there! My name is Leah Okeson and I love to eat savory vegan cooking. When you think of tasty food combos, what do you think of? Peanut butter and jelly, for sure! Or mashed potatoes and gravy? How about spinach and artichokes? If you like spinach and artichokes together, (who doesn’t?), then you simply must make this yummy dip. My easy recipe is creamy, tasty, filling, and oh-so delicious.
You might have to go to your local health food store for the vegan cream cheese and vegan sour cream, although some larger supermarkets carry them too. Artichokes have such a delicate flavor, no? Slightly lemony, and with a mild nutty flavor, artichokes pair well with the tasty depth and richness of spinach. Add in dairy-free, cruelty-free, cow-lactation-free cream cheese, sour cream, and cheese shreds, and this recipe is to die for!
I like serving my dip in a large bread bowl, or smaller individual bread bowls. For the bread bowl, you will need a large round boule of uncut (preferably sourdough) bread. For mini bread bowls, any good high-quality bread rolls will do just fine. Take the bread or rolls and carefully, carefully, carefully, use a sharp, serrated knife and cut a large circle right on the top.
Make sure the knife does not go all the way through the bread, this takes a gentle touch and a little patience. Using your clean hands, slowly and very carefully, hollow out the bread by pulling the middle of the bread up and out, going around the circle.
If you are feeling adventurous, you may take the hunk of removed bread, slice the top off and serve the dip with the “lid” askew. Fancy pants, you are! Now, the hard part is done, and it is time to create the dip. A low-carb gluten-free option is to omit the bread bowl entirely and serve in a well-greased baking dish. My animal-friendly and yummy recipe is below.
Ingredients:
1 bag of frozen artichoke hearts, defrosted in fridge overnight, OR two cans of artichoke hearts in water, drained and rinsed.
1 10 oz bag of frozen spinach, also defrosted in fridge overnight
1 eight oz or so tub of vegan cream cheese (I like Kite Hill brand best)
1 twelve oz or so tub of vegan sour cream (Tofutti makes a nice one)
1 cup of vegan mozzarella shreds (Daiya is yummy)
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
Salt and pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Follow the steps above to hollow out your bread boule or bread rolls. Grease the outside and bottom of the bread bowl, using clean hands to get the oil around and under the bread. Place bread bowl on a cooking sheet and set aside. If you are not using a bread bowl, grease a deep pie pan.
Wrap spinach in a clean dish towel, place the wrapped spinach in a strainer and place a weight on top, set aside. In a large mixing bowl, add the whole tub of animal-friendly cream cheese, half the tub of animal-friendly sour cream, and one cup of animal-friendly, dairy-free, cheese shreds. Roughly chop artichokes and pat the spinach dry, add them to large bowl with the other ingredients. Salt and pepper to taste and stir well to combine. Spoon the dip into your bread bowl, or into your pie pan and bake uncovered for sixty minutes. Makes for yummy leftovers the next day, if there’s any left!
