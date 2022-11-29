FOOD: Viva la veggies!

Never underestimate the variety chickpeas can add to your menu. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the MDP)

I am confused by veggie burgers, vegan cheese, margarine, and all substitutes for animal products that seek to imitate the very thing the eater wishes to avoid consuming. This time of year I’m triggered by the Tofurky, but it’s a year-round phenomenon.

Have you ever seen a meat eater attempt to reconfigure a T-bone steak to look like a pile of beans? I’m guessing no. So why must vegetarians turn beans into burgers? It reinforces the idea that meat eating is somehow more normal, and that vegetarians should try to hide their true selves and pretend to fit in.



