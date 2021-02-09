How about this weather? It is plenty chilly and makes me want a warming, comforting, easy-to-make meal. There is not much better than a bowl of chili on a chilly day, wouldn’t you say? This meat-free, animal-friendly version has zero cholesterol and can be made easily in a crockpot or slow cooker overnight. Like it hot? Adjust the level of mild or spicy heat to your personal preference. I like it hot! Did you know there is only one mammal with the masochistic tendency of eating hot chilies – humans.
Chilies have a warming effect on the body, as does a pinch of the secret ingredient you will find below, in the recipe, (hint: it rhymes with vinnamon). Chilies can also kill or inhibit 75% of bacterial pathogens? Chilies can be used as a weapon too, such as in pepper spray. Using pepper as a weapon dates to pre-Columbian times, when Mayans burned rows of peppers to create a smokescreen. Chilies are a good source of Vitamin C, rich in Vitamin A, as well as potassium and iron. The actual response to chilies is a brain response to pain, as if we had touched a hot iron, followed by a rush of endorphins. The “heat,” found in most peppers is in the webbing or fronds, which attach the seeds to the fruit. Wow, all this talk about chilies is making me hungry, how about you?
Ingredients:
1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can of red beans, drained and rinsed
1 can of condensed tomato soup
2 large tomatoes, roughly chopped
1 onion, roughly chopped
1 cup bulgur
6 cups of water
1 pepper, any variety of YOUR choosing
1 package of tofu, drained and mashed
2 Tbsp chili powder
2 Tbsp salt
½ Tbsp cinnamon, shhhh
1 Tbsp optional chili flakes
Optional toppings: vegan animal-friendly sour cream, vegan animal-friendly cheddar shreds, chopped cilantro, chopped green onions, tortilla chips, and/or avocado
Directions:
Turn crock pot to low and add beans, tomato soup, onion, fresh tomatoes, bulgur, and water. Stir well and cover to cook overnight or all day (four to six hours) while you are at work.
Turn heat to high. Slice the pepper in half and remove the seeds and webbing if you would like a milder flavor. Take the halves and dice them up teeny-tiny, then add to the crockpot. Stir in the remaining ingredients and cover, cook for 40-60 minutes more or until heated throughout. Top with optional ingredients. Do not forget, a secret ingredient is just that — a secret.
