Growing Home: Blue corn waffles

My favorite meal of the day is breakfast. I personally would eat breakfast foods at every meal if I could. There’s just something amazing about the savory and sweet combination that comes with the first meal of the day. I particularly am fond of a good brunch menu.
My family and I have Sunday Brunch together almost every week, and along with it being a good time to discuss big projects coming up on the ranch, we also get to enjoy a special meal together. One of our favorite recipes is a southwestern version of the American classic; blue corn waffles.
Blue corn, native to the southwestern United States, was and is a a staple to the Pueblo indigenous tribes. It is a popular ingredient in many dishes such as Atole, boiled breads and dumplings, tortillas, and a special layered bread that similar to phyllo dough called paper bread.
Blue corn is also higher in protein and lysine than traditional white or yellow corns. Corn meal or flour from blue corn is usually courser than regular corn meal and has a sweeter and nuttier flavor. The color in blue corn also reacts when introduced to alkaline substances like baking soda or lime juice. This will make the dough more green or blue. Likewise, when in contact with an acid, such as vinegar, the color will become more purple.
In recent years, blue corn waffles and pancakes have become increasingly popular at bed and breakfasts in the southwestern United States and that is where my family picked this one up. The batter is courser than a regular waffle mix, but has a wonderful flavor that pairs well with fruit, especially strawberries. It’s now a staple in our house. Enjoy!
Ingredients
• 1 cup flour
• 2 1/2 tbsp. white sugar
• 1 1/2 cups blue corn meal
• 2 tbsp. baking powder
• 3/4 tsp. baking soda
• 4 egg whites
• 1 3/4 cups non-fat buttermilk
Directions:
• Preheat a waffle iron, and coat with cooking spray.
• In a medium bowl, stir together the dry ingredients (flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and baking soda.)
• Make a well in the center, and stir in the buttermilk just until smooth.
• In a separate bowl, whip egg whites with an electric mixer until thick enough to hold a soft peak.
• Carefully fold the egg whites into the batter.
• Spoon batter onto the hot waffle iron in an amount appropriate for your iron. Close, and cook until the iron stops steaming, and the waffles are golden brown.
Cally Hale’s family has been living in the Uncompahgre Valley for more than 110 years. She learned to bake, can, and preserve food from both her grandmothers. You can find her supporting local food at her family’s Farmers’ Market booth Saturdays, in Centennial Plaza from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or, you can follow her sewing and crafting adventures on Instagram @bbtcal.
