Spring in Western Colorado brings a few things to mind. Wind of course, but also flowers and great sunsets, and -oh yeah- lambs! Colorado is the 4th largest producer of lambs and the quality of Colorado lamb is renowned worldwide. So, our recipe today will feature our great local lamb in a very tasty preparation. Lamb Chops Dijonnaise with a Sauce Chasseur! While this might sound very high class, it is pretty easy to do, so let’s get started.
We want to start our sauce first because it will take the most time. Sauce Chasseur is translated as “Hunter’s sauce” and features mushrooms and shallots, because those were traditionally picked by hunters on their way back from the field. It is a variation of one of our Mother sauces, Espagnole sauce (brown sauce) and can use tomatoes, but for our recipe, we will leave those out.
Sauce Chasseur:
1 tablespoon salted butter
1 cup sliced white mushrooms
1-4 cup finely chopped shallots
1 cup white wine (chardonnay is best)
3 cups water
2 Tablespoons beef base (Better than bouillon brand is best)
2 tablespoons roux
1 teaspoon Herbs de Provence
Begin by melting your butter is a medium saucepan, add the minced Shallots and mushrooms. You want to cook these until the mushrooms are softened and the shallots start to become translucent. Add the white wine and bring to a boil. Once it boils, reduce the heat, and let it reduce by ¾ of its original volume. You want to keep an eye on this, so you don’t overcook it. Once it is reduced, add the water and whisk in the beef base and the roux. Add the herbs de Provence and let the sauce simmer until you have a nice consistency- that is where it coats the back of a spoon when you dip it in the sauce.
Now for the lamb.
Lamb Chops Dijonnaise:
4 thick cut lamb chops
½ cup Dijon mustard
¾ cup panko breadcrumbs
¾ cup seasoned breadcrumbs
½ cup lard or cooking oil
Pick some nice thick lamb chops from your favorite butcher, look for some nice marbling. Poke the entire surface of the chop gently with a fork, then spread the chop with a good Dijon mustard. Put an equal mixture of seasoned breadcrumbs and panko in a shallow pan and coat the chop so the whole thing is covered well. For the next step- your arteries might not like it, but your tastebuds will- melt about a half cup of lard in a cast iron skillet (yeah, yeah, yeah, you can use regular cooking oil, spoilsport). You want about ½ an inch of oil to fry the chops in. Once the lard (or oil) is hot, carefully lay the chops in. Brown the chops on one side and flip. Brown the other side and remove the chops from the oil. You are looking for a nice golden brown, don’t over cook them. Place the chops on a sheet pan and place in a preheated oven at 300 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes.
Cook to your desired doneness. Check the temperature with a meat thermometer, rare is 120, medium is around 135 to 140, but lamb will over cook quickly so pull it out slightly under your preferred temperature. Remove it from the oven and let the lamb rest for 10 minutes. Ladle some sauce on top of the chops and enjoy! I would serve this with some mashed potatoes and some fresh asparagus, and a lighter red wine- a petite Syrah would pair well.
Bon Appetit
