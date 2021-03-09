Perfect rice: The secret to gorgeous grains every time

I have nothing but tough love for those who claim they can’t cook a pot of rice. Quit acting so helpless. Cook the rice. If you screw it up, consider what went wrong and adjust. Like you do when making a sandwich. Which is much easier to screw up than a pot of rice.
Not mushy, sticky or starchy, neither crunchy nor burnt, my rice is perfect. Sure, once in a while you faceplant. Heck, I can screw up a box of macaroni and cheese. But it’s easier than baking bread, or making your own noodles from scratch. The variables in rice-making are manageable: heat, time and moisture. To these laws of the physical universe, the rice abides.
Rice is a journey, not a single meal commitment. It’s about learning where you want to go with your rice, and figuring out how to get there. Do you like it al dente? A little soggy? Take note of what you did each time and make adjustments. You’ll quickly run out of variables to tweak, and learn what not to do, like stir the rice, which would be like stirring a cake while it’s baking. It would kill the structural integrity. As you understand the finite universe of factors and tricks, your confidence will rise.
Too many cooks have never felt confidence in their rice. So they buy rice cookers, even though they only make rice once every six months, which is part of the problem. If you cook it every day, sure, buy a rice cooker. It will make perfect rice every time. But if you know your rice, you don’t need to measure, or watch the clock. Just watch the rice, preferably in a heavy-bottomed pot through a glass lid. Eventually your observations will become understanding.
I prefer white rice, like jasmine or sushi rice, which is often starchy. If it makes the water milky I’ll rinse it several times, dumping and replacing the cloudy water and stirring between loads, and sometimes letting it soak for a minute, which reduces the cooking time — not that I keep track.
I think it’s this rinsing practice that got me away from measuring and timing, as the rice absorbs water during rinsing. So I simply wash the rice until it rinses clean, then cover it with about an inch of water, and cook it until it’s perfect.
With a tight-fitting lid, place the pot on high heat. Don’t stir it. When it boils, turn it down to low. Don’t stir it. After about 15 minutes you can turn it off and forget about it. And don’t forget to not stir it.
If the rice burns, perhaps because you forget to turn it off, then you must act quickly, as with any burn. If it’s merely a pleasing shade of brown, turn off the heat, give it a splash of water, replace the lid and forget about it for a while. When you remember, it will be perfect. It’s magic.
But if you smell actual blackened burned, dump and remove the rice as quickly as possible, transferring it into a different pot or a bowl. Don’t scrape the bottom or move any burnt material to the new vessel. As long as the burned aroma has not impregnated the clean grains, you’ll be fine. If the rice is a bit crunchy, add what looks like the right amount of water — the exact feel of which you’ll learn from experience.
I know that getting thrown off the deep end isn’t always the best teaching method for everyone, so I want to offer the stubbornly helpless this painfully specific recipe for baked rice. It comes from my mother-in-law. It’s not only fool-proof, it’s smart-aleck-proof, is most customizable, and most impressively breaks not one but two of my cardinal rules: She not only gets away with both infractions, but they probably even help make it the dish that it is.
Each gloriously flavored and supple batch of this rice is so decadent you could binge on it plain like a tub of vanilla ice cream. I like to throw a handful of fast-cooking veggies and maybe some prepared proteins on top. But try to keep it simple.
Perfect Baked Rice
• 1 cup long grain white rice, such as jasmine
• 1¾ cups boiling water (or chicken or veggie stock)
• ¼ pound onion, finely minced
• 2 tablespoons butter or oil
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Gently sauté the onions and butter in a bake-able vessel with a tight-fitting lid. Stir in the rice. Add the boiling water or stock. Bake for 20 minutes with the lid on. Remove from the oven and let it rest for 15 minutes. Fluff before serving, if you wish.
