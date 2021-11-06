It might be hard to envision right now — amid spikes of steel framing, concrete and plumbing rough-ins — but the Montrose Public Safety Complex now under construction will streamline and enhance policing by providing a modern headquarters with plenty of space.
City voters approved a 0.58% sales tax increase in 2019, creating a public safety fund that pays for the police HQ and auxiliary building, as well as for more officers, staff and equipment. The city council in March formally authorized $16.2 million for the complex, now being built by SHAW Construction.
Soon after, temporary fencing went up around the old police station across from City Hall on South First Street; police operations shifted to City Hall and boots-on-ground work began.
Just last month, the project hit a milestone — topping out by raising the last steel beam to the roof of the two-story building. City leaders, police department employees and SHAW’s construction crews were invited to sign a beam in commemoration.
SHAW’s project supervisor said work will continue through the winter; about 50 people a day are working on the site and sometimes, there could be up to 120. He anticipates on-time delivery sometime next summer.
On an evening late last month, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall walked the site, pointing out, amid the framing, where storage, work station, booking, secure areas and public areas will be located.
Between the main building and the auxiliary, the police department will have plenty of elbow room, a marked improvement from cramped quarters that had once been the public library.
That space includes a separate area for officers of any law enforcement agency to bring people for alcohol testing and a secure, separate place for people to complete sex offender registrations.
Crime analysis will take place in a designated location and soon, the victim advocate will have a private, professional setting to serve victims, instead of having to do so in her office.
Interview rooms are one more secure area the new building will offer; each will be fully equipped with AXON camera equipment.
The MPD gets the benefit of a patrol briefing room, instead of the previous options: the large table that sat in the middle of the old police station’s secure area, within a few feet of reception clerks’ desks, or a small room in the back.
Massive classroom spaces will be a boon for internal training, but also for other agencies who need that space; the new complex goes a step further with an indoor training area that can be used in all-weather conditions. Nearby space can be easily converted for multiple uses, such as bicycle rodeos inside.
Importantly, evidence room space will almost triple over what it was in the past and can accommodate large pieces of evidence — the complex will include a large vehicle bay with lift to help search cars seized as evidence, for instance.
Some offices, including Hall’s, will be located upstairs. As is the case on the floor below, for those working in the traffic, street crimes, code enforcement and coresponder units, there will be lots of light, thanks to enormous windows.
Add to the amenities a fitness area and lockers — and with a kennel and other areas, the department’s comfort dog, Apple, wasn’t overlooked, either.
Nor is the taxpaying public forgotten. The complex provides a separate public entrance with ready access to records and other services, as well as a community room with ample windows and its own entrance. The latter is designed to be used by the community for a variety of events and purposes. And, one day, community members will be able to walk into a dedicated municipal courtroom on the site.
“Finally, we got a building that works for us. It’s amazing,” Hall said.