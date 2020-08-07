Student-athletes, coaches and parents across Colorado received an answer on when sports will return Tuesday afternoon.
The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced its 2020-2021 athletics and activities calendar. CHSAA stated in a release the decision comes “following months of collaboration with Gov. Jared Polis, the CHSAA Resocialization Task Force, the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the state's COVID-19 Response team, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and the CHSAA Board of Directors and administrative staff.”
The 2020-2021 season will feature a modified calendar, with sports split into four seasons: A, B, C and D. Each season is seven weeks, and sports will have the regular season competition limits reduced. The postseason for each sport will be shortened.
All contact sports, due to the restrictive nature of the current guidelines, have been moved to a season later in the calendar.
"We would like to thank our member schools and our school communities for their patience as we worked through the many challenges to get to where we are today," CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a release.
Boys golf, boys tennis and softball are fall sports part of Season A. Cross country will begin practice on Aug. 12 and is also part of Season A, which will be completed on Oct. 17. CHSAA pushed hard for cross country in the fall, Blanford-Green said, as the sport was a prevalent point in negotiations over the last three weeks.
Basketball, girls swimming and wrestling are included in Season B, which will begin on Jan. 4 and finish on March 6.
Football, part of Season C, will begin practice on Feb. 22, with competition starting March 4. Other sports included in Season C include the following: girls volleyball, boys soccer, gymnastics, field hockey and unified bowling.
Season D will start on April 26, and includes baseball, girls golf, boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer, track and field and girls tennis.
Speaking with the media through a Zoom conference on Tuesday, Blanford-Green said a quadrant season was in the works back in June. The hope was to conduct a normal season for all sports, but a resurgence in cases shifted the overall plan.
Blanford-Green added there was no real consideration to pick up sports and move them to a different season, citing a desire to replicate a schedule that’s as normal as possible.
Between Oct. 17 and Jan. 4, there is a scheduled moratorium where no sports will be played. Rather than risk cancellations after a potential wave of cases, it was decided best to give schools a break and avoid any disruptions to a sports season.
“Our goal was to conduct sports in their traditional seasons,” Blanford-Green said.
Further details on the specific structure for each sport will be released in the coming days, but football will play a max of seven regular-season contests while basketball and baseball will be capped at 16 (4A).
Blanford-Green said multi-sport athletes shouldn't experience a drastic change to their schedules since the quadrant season is designed in a way that will allow them to participate in the sport like any other year. Also, any season overlap won't be so different, either. The moratorium also helps in that respect, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.