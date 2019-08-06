The 28th Olathe Sweet Corn Festival saw a new venue this year, but that didn’t stop corn fans from coming out for this community favorite.
The corn fest took place this past Saturday at a new location, the Montrose County Event Center. The sweet corn festival board saw a good turnout, positive feedback about the overall event, including the venue, but also got some punchback regarding ticket prices.
Attendance numbers show the move — undertaken as a cost-savings measure — proved to be successful, said Kyle Martinez, a member of the all-volunteer festival board.
Organizers received both good and bad comments about the venue, but Martinez said hosting it at the event center made things a bit easier as the staff there is great.
Many of the attendees came from out of town, Martinez said, going on to tout the festival’s many benefits.
As in the past, there were activities for children, vendors, corn-eating contest and everyone’s favorite — the all-you-can-eat corn. Throughout the day, local and regional bands performed, with headliner Craig Campbell closing out the event.
“The event went really (well),” said Martinez, who has been part of planning the festival for about five years. “... We’re grateful for all the support the community showed us.”
The organizers did hear some criticism over the ticket prices, Martinez said. Tickets for the event were $25 for adult general admission, $10 for children 12 and younger general admission (children 0-2 were free) and VIP (which included drinks and dinner after 6 p.m.) were $75.
Attendees were able to buy discounted tickets ahead of time. There were some promo codes that could have been used as well, Martinez said. These options dropped the price down to $18.
The committee spends almost a year planning the festival. Ticket prices for other events and concerts in the area were considered, as were the many costs of putting on the event, Martinez said.
Unlike in the past, kids’ activities were included in the ticket price. There was no charge for parking or the corn.
“It’s just a group of volunteers trying to do the best that we can to make this event keep going,” Martinez said. “ … We thought a $25 ticket price was really reasonable for all day entertainment and free corn.”
Although as of last week, online ticket sales were coming in above what they had been, overall attendance was down about 500 people over last year. Martinez said he doesn’t believe it was due to the ticket price. He noted that a few years ago, tickets were $15 and attendance was down. At that time, the committee determined there was no correlation between ticket prices and attendance.
Overall, the event was very close to what was budgeted, Martinez said. The festival did not exceed expectations, but did hit the projected numbers. After everything has been paid for, the leftover money goes back to the groups who volunteer to put the event on, he added.
Although Martinez saw another successful event under his watch, he will not be returning to the committee next year. The sweet corn festival board is looking for other people to take on this project.
This is a large undertaking, he said, and volunteers should be invested in the community and want the Olathe groups to benefit from the event, among other things. The outgoing members will help to guide the new board.
The corn festival’s fiscal agent is Montrose Community Foundation, which, Martinez said, will be able to make a lot of donations this year.
Monica Garcia is the news editor at the Montrose Daily Press.
And the winners are …
The Olathe Sweet Corn Festival traditional corn eating contest had three overall winners:
Justice Eubanks in the children’s division;
Amber Patterson in the women’s division;
Casey Eubanks in the men’s division.
