Two longtime ranching families in Montrose County made a commitment to the future, in placing their land into conservation easements through the Colorado West Land Trust.
Larry and Lorell Cotten conserved 310 acres of prime wildlife habitat south of Crawford. Gould Reservoir, used for agricultural irrigation for nearby Fruitland Mesa, lies partially on the property, which is also adjacent to two other private conservation easements that themselves are adjacent to Bureau of Land Management-administered lands.
Separately, Gary Stephens and his family conserved 138 acres of irrigated land and wetlands in southern Montrose County.
The recently formalized easements help preserve values like viewsheds, wildlife migration corridors and habitat in the face of developments that interrupt these values.
Each easement has has different development potential, Colorado West Land Trust Director Ilana Moir said.
The Cotten property is in an area attractive to larger “ranchettes” of dozens of acres. The easement helps ensure that the habitat remains intact, instead of being disrupted chunk by chunk.
As for the Stephens property, more development of smaller parcels is bringing more homes to the area, also disrupting habitat and viewsheds.
“This will kind of keep that at bay and we’ll see that landscape preserved,” Moir said. The easement keeps the land contiguous to other wildlife corridors and can also continue to be used as irrigated property.
Family heritage
Larry Cotten recounted to the land trust how he enjoys the solitude his land offers and the ability to escape the hustle and bustle of traffic and noise. The family wanted to keep the land as natural as possible for wildlife concerns, according to the Colorado West Land Trust’s announcement.
The Cotten land contains piñon-juniper woodlands and sagebrush shrub-lands, which offer important habitat for many species, including migratory songbirds, water fowl, birds of prey, big game, small mammals, reptiles and amphibians.
The land also provides critical habitat for the Gunnsion sage-grouse, which is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The property further furnishes habitat for the bald eagle and rare plants, such as the the juniper tumblemustard and adobe hills thistle.
Lorell Cotten in the land trust’s announcement said the easement was to preserve the family’s history on the land, telling the land trust that her favorite part about it is “the preservation of the Cotten name and the ability for the next generations of Cottens to come to visit the land and find out about their history.”
The land, which already holds a place in the hearts of the Cottens and their children and grandchildren, will endure in its current state.
According history provided by the land trust, Larry Cotten’s great-grandfather lived and farmed near the current-day location of the Gould Reservoir, where there was a camp and sawmill.
Back then, Larry’s grandfather would run supplies to the camp, traveling back and forth between Delta with his horse team while Larry’s grandmother cooked for the camp. Larry’s grandfather and great-grandfather were among the first hired to help build the dam when it was established in 1912.
The Stephens family property is nestled south and slightly west of Montrose and showcases a scenic landscape beneath the backdrop of the San Juan mountains.
Topography is sagebrush shrub-land, irrigated hayfield/pasture, semi-desert shrub-land and piñon-juniper, along with woodland, riparian woodland and wetland.
It also lies in an area where 10 rare plant species are known to occur including clay-loving wild buckwheat, federally listed as endangered.
“When we first bought our property with our family, we looked out on what has become the conservation easement and everyone in our family said let’s conserve this forever,” said Gray Stephens in a provided statement.
“We wanted to preserve part of western Colorado’s beauty for everybody to enjoy. To us, it just made sense.”
Stephens made a series of wildlife habitat improvements including the addition of eight ponds stocked with a variety of fish species including trout, perch, crappie, and carp which provides water for wildlife and attracts birds of prey including bald eagles, osprey, and great-blue herons, according to the land trust’s announcement.
The vegetation on the land provides food and cover for a variety of small mammals including coyotes, bobcats, porcupines, skunks, wild turkeys, and quail.
The property also supports crucial winter habitat for elk and deer, followed seasonally by mountain lions. The Stephens property supports a necessary haven for these animals, providing them with shelter, water, and food.
“Having them (the two easements) dispersed across the landscape is nice. We’re protecting views and habitat in two different communities,” Moir said.
‘Grateful’ for landowners
By securing conservation easements, the property owners became eligible for a state tax credit. Once the state appraises the conserved land, the Cottens and Stephenses are in line to receive a tax credit certificate allowing them to claim a tax credit on state income tax — a dollar-for-dollar reduction of state income tax liability.
The property owners can also sell their tax credit certificates, which are transferrable, and that allows them to generate immediate income.
“We’re lucky we’ve been able to close out the year with two new easement properties. It’s not always that we have this kind of celebration at the end of the year,” Moir said.
“I’m just so thankful for landowners like the Stephenses, the Cottens and many others in their foresight in thinking about how we conserve Western Colorado and make sure the land, wildlife habitat and places to grow food are going to be available forever,” she added.
“These families are deciding now that they want to conserve the land for future generations. I am so grateful that we have landowners like these in our community.”
Colorado West Land Trust has conserved roughly 125,540 acres of land in its service area since its inception. To learn more about the trust, visit cowestlandtrust.org
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.