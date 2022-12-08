Two longtime ranching families in Montrose County made a commitment to the future, in placing their land into conservation easements through the Colorado West Land Trust.

Larry and Lorell Cotten conserved 310 acres of prime wildlife habitat south of Crawford. Gould Reservoir, used for agricultural irrigation for nearby Fruitland Mesa, lies partially on the property, which is also adjacent to two other private conservation easements that themselves are adjacent to Bureau of Land Management-administered lands.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?