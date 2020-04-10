For hospital, pandemic packs financial punch

The COVID-19 pandemic stands to have far-reaching consequences for Montrose Memorial Hospital, which like many rural hospitals, was already under stress before the virus hit.
The hospital announced Thursday that as part of long-term sustainability strategies, senior leaders and department directors are taking pay cuts, and the hospital will be reviewing contracts and pursuing federal reimbursement funds for coronavirus-related expenses. Although the immediate focus remains on front line work combating the virus that had as of Wednesday killed three Montrose County residents, the hospital is having to look at how it will recover financially once the nation comes out of the pandemic.
“Our priority will continue to be providing our front line with the resources they need, while we work to ensure that we ensure that we will be here for our friends and family in the future,” hospital CEO James Kiser said, in the announcement, in which he praised staffers and medical providers for their sacrifice and hard work.
Montrose Memorial Hospital already operates on a tight margin, in part due to Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements to the facility, where the majority of patients are on these programs.
When COVID-19 hit, MMH suspended most elective surgeries and therefore took a significant blow in revenue. Patient volume dropped as a result of the cancellations, leading to a “trickle down effect” to medical imaging, lab work and other services, MMH spokeswoman Leann Tobin said.
The hospital also closed many outpatient facilities, clinics and departments, resulting in more income loss.
The hospital has further opened a COVID-19 unit to care for both critically ill ventilated patients and patients who need more minimal respiratory support.
“We have moved and significantly increased resources and are staffing an additional unit, which requires more care providers, nurses, environmental services, personal protective gear and resources,” Tobin said.
The number of patients in the COVID unit fluctuates frequently, Chief Clinical Officer Larry Peeters said previously. On Tuesday, five patients were reported in the unit, although Montrose County reported Wednesday 15 COVID-related hospitalizations overall.
“This number is a moving target. It depends on how many admissions and discharges we have during the day,” Tobin said. “We currently have three patients in the hospital who are confirmed positive with COVID-19 and 10 patients who we are waiting for their test results to see if they are positive for COVID-19.
“That could change in a heartbeat, depending on how many are in the emergency department waiting to be admitted and if any have been discharged today.”
Meanwhile, the hospital continues to provide emergency room, ICU, medical/surgical and Family Center Unit patient care, as well as services in all other areas of the hospital.
The hospital is applying for reimbursement funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for COVID-related expenses, Chief Financial Officer Yvonne Wigington said, in the announcement. It is in the process of applying for the Medicare Accelerated and Advanced Payment Program and, once an application becomes available, will also apply for the Public Health and Social Services’ Emergency Fund, she said.
“In addition, leadership is taking pay cuts until elective surgeries are reinstated. We are closely reviewing and renegotiating all contracts and asking department directors to evaluate their budgets and evaluate new revenue-generating opportunities,” Wigington said.
The senior leaders and department directors are taking direct pay cuts. In other departments, there are fewer services being offered because of COVID, leaving fewer hours for staff.
“Some departments have significantly decreased their workload,” Tobin said, pointing again to the cancellation of elective surgeries. Other departments, like Mountain View Therapy are only seeing critical patients and the pediatric rehab arm of the hospital has closed, she said. “So care providers in those areas have had their hours cut, (which leads to a pay cut for them). On the other hand, nursing units, respiratory care, environmental services, laboratory and several others have increased their hours due to the COVID unit and continuing the care for other patients,” Tobin said.
In the announcement, Montrose Memorial Hospital Board Chairwoman Kjersten Davis said the salary cuts being taken show dedication on employees’ part. “I am proud and honored to work with these people who are our front line of defense during this pandemic and also our community health safety net, long term,” she said.
Surge preparation and ongoing efforts
Colorado is bracing for a possible surge in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, which has been projected for the end of the month. On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis extended his stay-at-home order until April 26, limiting out-of-home activities to work at essential businesses and critical tasks, such as obtaining medical care or groceries. Outdoor exercise is allowed, but social distancing should be practiced, and the governor recommends wearing a cloth mask whenever one is outside the home. Polis on Thursday extended the state’s emergency disaster declaration until May 15.
“We are again working with the state epidemiology, Montrose County Public Health, the Colorado Hospital Association and others to help predict the surge in Montrose,” Tobin said.
“It is believed that it will be the end of April and into the first of May. It truly depends on how well we are all doing with the stay at home order and social distancing.”
The hospital continues its efforts with Montrose County Public Health to assess the need for alternative care sites for COVID-19 patients who need hospital support but do not need to be in the specialized unit, as well as possible locations, should the need arise.
MMH also has partnered with the county in contracting with a private lab that can provide test results more quickly.
Per the hospital’s Thursday announcement, its emergency operations team meets twice daily to discuss patient care, the conservation and resourcing of personal protective equipment, pharmaceutical availability, and applying employee resources appropriately. That team also monitors county resources and support and addresses employment concerns and communication for hospital staff.
At the hospital, environmental services continue keeping the hospital environment safe, and food service workers continue feeding patients and staff. Other departments’ employees are working from home, while others are taking on new tasks, such as working MMH’s entry checkpoints.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.