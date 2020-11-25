For many, Thanksgiving is a time of celebration and gratitude with family, but this year, festivities will look different.
How can we celebrate with family while being conscientious of safety and taking precautions against COVID?
First, it’s important to remember that Thanksgiving can still be celebrated.
Celebrants can still cook and eat a Thanksgiving meal with members of their immediate family.
Video chat or speaking over the phone is a safe way to connect with family and friends not in immediate contact.
When shopping for Thanksgiving meals, it’s important to remember to social distance and wear a mask for your safety and everyone else’s.
Traveling is strongly discouraged by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Instead, consider celebrating virtually this year.
About 40% of individuals infected with COVID-19 don’t have symptoms and may not realize they are infected — however, the virus can still be spread to loved ones and anyone else around.
While the holidays may seem restricted this year, there are many options for celebrating safely:
— Share your favorite recipes and photos of the food you have cooked for Thanksgiving with friends and family.
— Have a virtual Thanksgiving cook-off.
— Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, a football game, or establish a televised Thanksgiving tradition.
— Watch your favorite Thanksgiving televised showing with friends and family over video chat.
— Cook and bake treats for your neighbors, friends, and family, then deliver them in a way that doesn’t involve face-to-face contact. You can video chat with them later as they take their first bite.
While celebrating in-person with friends or family outside of your immediate household is strongly discouraged by the state, the CDPHE suggests interacting with “just one other household in your local community with 10 or fewer total guests.”
Eating dinner outside can lessen transmission risk due to airflow.
Wearing a mask when not eating or drinking can help reduce the risk of contraction or spread, as well as continuing to social distance.
Celebrants can designate a food server who wears a mask in each household to fill and serve guests’ plates in order to avoid buffet-style serving.
After celebrating, quarantining for 14 days at home is strongly recommended.
Although taking these kinds of precautions presents frustration for many households, they force people to find new and imaginative ways to connect with each other over the holidays.
Many myths surround COVID-19, the CDPHE reports.
The agency reminds the public that getting a negative test does not mean you are COVID-free. At the time of testing, it may have been too early to detect the infection. Furthermore, the rapid tests are not always reliable.
“It’s also possible that you could contract COVID-19 in between getting tested and arriving at Thanksgiving, and then spread the virus to friends or family members, who could then get very sick or die,” the department wrote.
Infection can easily be caught in airports or planes during travel, which is why it’s best to avoid them.
While reinfection is rare, it is still a possibility, especially during the busy holiday season.
Young, healthy individuals are just as much at risk of contracting the virus and becoming ill, or dying.
While masks don’t completely eliminate risk, they serve as a prevention tool and it is important to wear them when outside of the household.
